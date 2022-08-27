Dates and times confirmed for Shamrock Rovers’ Europa Conference League fixtures

Shamrock Rovers – Europa Conference League fixtures.

Shamrock Rovers’ Europa Conference League group campaign has been mapped out, after the six group fixtures were confirmed.

On Friday, Rovers were placed into Group F of the competition alongside KAA Gent of Belgium, Molde FK of Norway and Djurgardens IF of Sweden.

Shamrock Rovers to begin Europa Conference League group at home.

All three home games will be played at Tallaght Stadium, and it has now been confirmed that the venue will play host to the opening game for Stephen Bradley’s men, when Djurgardens come to town on Thursday September 8th for an 8pm kick-off.

This will be followed by two away games as Rovers travel to Belgium for a meeting with Gent on September 15th (5.45pm), before taking on Molde in Norway on October 6th (5.45pm).

It will be then back-to-back home games in Tallaght, against Molde on October 13th and Gent on October 27th, with both of these matches kicking off at 8pm.

The group campaign will be rounded off with a trip to Sweden to face Djurgardens on November 3rd, with this match kicking off at 5.45pm.

Irish clubs in the group stage.

This is the fourth time that a League of Ireland side has competed in the group stage of a European competition, with Rovers having done so in the Europa League in 2011, before Dundalk repeated the feat in 2016 and 2020.

While those 2011 and 2020 campaigns both ended in six defeats out of six for the Irish representatives, Rovers can look back on Dundalk’s 2016 journey as inspiration.

There, the Lilywhites opened their campaign with a draw away to AZ Alkmaar and a victory at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv, before running out of steam and losing their next four games.

Prize money.

In the second season of Uefa’s third-tier competition Rovers will certainly be aiming to beat that four-point total, while aspiring to qualify for the knockout stage.

Judging by the reported prize money on offer, each win in the group stage will earn Rovers €500k, while every draw will bank €166k for the club.

Ticket details for group stage matches will be announced next week.

