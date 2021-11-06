Shamrock Rovers ban two supporters after firework incident in Waterford

Shamrock Rovers issue statement on firework incident.

Shamrock Rovers have issued a statement condemning supporters who set off fireworks during their visit to Waterford FC on Friday night.

During the first half of the Premier Division encounter, fireworks were set off among the away supporters, with some making their way on to the pitch.

Play suspended in Waterford v Shamrock Rovers match.

Waterford’s Anthony Wordsworth appeared to be struck and referee Rob Hennessy brought the game to a halt before ordering the teams off the field.

On Saturday morning, Rovers issued a statement confirming that two culprits had been arrested by Gardai and the the individuals would be banned from attending home matches.

“Shamrock Rovers F.C. unequivocally condemns the actions of two ‘so called’ supporters whose actions caused disruption at last night’s league game at the RSC in Waterford,” the club stated.

“The two individuals were arrested by Gardai at the scene and taken from the ground. The club will cooperate fully with the Gardai on any follow-up matters and will also be issuing indefinite bans from attending Tallaght Stadium to the people concerned.

“It is regrettable that the actions of two individuals caused reputational damage to the club and was not reflective of the atmosphere and support from the large away crowd of over 350 Hoops fans who supported the team throughout, enjoying a 3-1 away win.”

The game between Shamrock Rovers and Waterford was temporarily delayed as fireworks detonated above the pitch. pic.twitter.com/OyXj0blaNF — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 5, 2021

Stephen Bradley condemns “idiot” supporter.

John Martin had given Waterford the lead over the champions just before the incident occurred. After play resumed, the visitors managed to overturn the deficit, with a Danny Mandroiu brace and a Sean Hoare effort securing a 3-1 victory.

Post-match, Hoops boss Stephen Bradley said that whoever was responsible for lighting the fireworks was an “idiot” and added: “it is unacceptable and should never happen in a football ground.

“Of all of our fans tonight, the hundreds of fans, it is one idiot that has caused all the commotion and put people in danger. The rest of the fans had nothing to do with it. You could see that quite clearly.”

The result leaves Waterford level on points with Finn Harps in the scramble to avoid the relegation play-off, with two matches of the season left to play.

