Shamrock Rovers announce signing of Ukrainian underage international Viktor Serdeniuk

Shamrock Rovers announce Viktor Serdeniuk.

Shamrock Rovers have announced the signing of Viktor Serdeniuk, a midfielder who has represented Ukraine at underage level.

The 26-year-old has been training with the League of Ireland Premier Division champions in recent weeks, and has evidently impressed enough to get himself a deal.

Stephen Bradley welcomes Viktor Serdeniuk.

Serdeniuk has represented Ukraine at Under-16 and Under-17 level, while playing alongside the likes of Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

“We were contacted about him a few weeks ago and did our research on him, then we got him in, and we have liked what we have seen,” said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley about his new signing.

“We kept him training with us for the last few weeks and the deal was pretty straightforward. We feel that he fits into the squad well, he helps us and improves us, and we’ll hopefully see that between now and the end of the season.

“He’s a central midfielder with the attributes we look for in players in that position, so we’re looking forward to getting him started with us and seeing what he brings to the team.”

✍️ l We are delighted to announce the signing of Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Serdeniuk ☘️#SerdeniukIsAHoop — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) September 1, 2022

Viktor Serdeniuk – Career to date.

Sereniuk joins the Hoops amid a busy period, as they chase league and domestic cup honours, while preparing to begin their Europa Conference League group campaign next month.

“He first played for Premier League side Chornomorets Odesa in the reserves, followed by a brief spell at Real Pharma in July 2016, before returning to Chornomorets and making two appearances in the Premier League proper,” added the Tallaght outfit in a statement.

“The central midfielder, who can also play at centre-back, won the Druha Liga (third tier) with Kremin’ in 2019. Viktor moved to Balkany Zorya in the Persha League (second tier), scoring two goals in 63 league appearances over three seasons for the Southern Ukraine club, who were relegated in 2020.

“Like so many Ukrainian people, Viktor’s life and career were put on hold because of the conflict in the country.”

Potential debut.

Serdeniuk could make his Rovers debut on Friday night, as the club travel across the Liffey to face arch-rivals Bohemians.

They will then get their Europa Conference League group campaign underway when they host Djurgarden of Sweden next Thursday night.

