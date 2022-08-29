Shamrock Rovers confirm January departure for Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons to move to Blackpool.

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed that Andy Lyons will leave the club in January, in order to make the move to English Championship side Blackpool.

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, the Hoops confirmed that have rejected previous bids from Blackpool, but have now agreed to let their in-form winger leave.

Shamrock Rovers statement on Andy Lyons.

“After initial approaches were declined, Shamrock Rovers F.C. has accepted an offer from English Championship club Blackpool F.C. for the transfer of full back Andy Lyons,” state the League of Ireland champions.

“Crucially for Rovers, the transfer will not take place until January 2023. Andy has been with the club for eight months, having signed to play as a full-time professional with European football opportunities and has excelled in his relatively short time at Rovers.

“Playing in a position new to the player of left wing-back, Andy has gone on to score eight goals in his 32 appearances to date.

“Andy will remain with the club until the end of the season as the Hoops go in search of a third consecutive league title, the FAI Cup and participate in the group stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

“The undisclosed fee is significant with the potential for additional performance-based benefits accruing subject to Shamrock Rovers F.C. over the term.”

Andy Lyons to stay for Conference League.

After scoring an 89th-minute winner against Ferencvaros in Rovers’ Europa League Play-Off Round second leg last Thursday, Lyons told RTE that he intends to stick around for the imminent Europa Conference League group stage.

“Absolutely, my full concentration is here,” he told Tony O’Donoghue, after what was essentially a consolation goal in a 4-1 aggregate defeat.

“What an achievement it is to get to the group stages. We’re really excited for that and we’ll be looking (at the draw) with close attention tomorrow morning. We’re looking forward to a really good run and we’ll see what happens.”

It has now become clear that Lyons was keeping something under his hat during that conversation and since then, he scored another winner as Rovers prevailed over Drogheda United in extra-time of their FAI Cup second round meeting on Sunday.

Lyons joined Rovers from arch-rivals Bohemians ahead of the 2022 season, having starred for the Gypsies in their own European adventure of 2021.

