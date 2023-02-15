Sergio Ramos shoves photographer after PSG Champions League defeat

Sergio Ramos shoves photographer.

Sergio Ramos has been filmed shoving a photographer after Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

As the PSG players were acknowledging their supporters, Ramos can be seen elbowing the back of one photographer who brushed past him, before forcefully pushing another one away.

A member of Parc des Princes personnel then intervenes as the photographer remonstrates with the Spanish defender.

E ESSA ATITUDE DO SERGIO RAMOS? 😠 Um vídeo que está circulando pela internet mostra o zagueiro do PSG empurrando um fotógrafo após o jogo contra o Bayern… #CasaDaChampions Crédito: @arielipillo pic.twitter.com/QxO5z7mN8L — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) February 15, 2023

Frustrations boil over for Sergio Ramos.

It would appear that frustrations boiled over for Ramos after a difficult night on the pitch, which leaves PSG with an uphill task to qualify for the Champions League quarter-final.

The French champions put in a lacklustre performance despite starting the game with the star quality of Lionel Messi and Neymar among others, and being able to spring Kylian Mbappe from the bench just before the hour mark.

With PSG trailing 1-0, Mbappe had the ball in the net on two occasions, only for VAR to rule both out for offside.

Christophe Galtier’s team must now win the second leg in Munich in order to stand any chance of progressing to the last-eight.

Fiery streak.

The fiery streak that Ramos displayed will come as no surprise to anyone who has followed his career for the past two decades.

The 36-year-old has been sent off 28 times during his career, with 26 of those dismissals coming during his time at Real Madrid.

He also courted controversy during the 2018 Champions League Final, when he appeared to lock the arm of Liverpool’s Mo Salah, leaving the Egyptian with a dislocated shoulder.

