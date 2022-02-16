Sergio Aguero names three Premier League legends among five toughest defenders

Sergio Aguero names five toughest defenders.

Sergio Aguero has listed the five toughest defenders he has faced, with three Premier League legends getting the nod.

The recently-retired striker has held a Q&A on his Twitter page, during which he answered a number of questions about his career, as well as his personal life.

Sergio Aguero Q&A.

One follower took the opportunity to ask the Manchester City defender to name the five toughest defenders he has faced and three of his former club’s Premier League rivals were represented among his choices.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry was in the list, as was Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, who Aguero would have faced during his later years in Manchester.

Rio Ferdinand, who faced Aguero while playing for City’s cross-town rivals Manchester United, was also included, as Sergio Ramos and Carles Puyol of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Premier League legend.

The Argentine forward came up against the La Liga pair while playing for Atletico Madrid, before making the move to Manchester in the summer of 2011.

While all five are worthy of their places in the list, Terry gets a special mention, with Aguero naming him as the best Premier League defender, in an answer to a separate question.

If the quintet are among the greatest defenders of the past couple of decades, Aguero is definitely up there as one of the greatest strikers.

The 33-year-old ended his Premier League career sitting fourth in the competition’s all-time scoring list, with 184 goals in considerably fewer games (275) than any of the trio that sit above him – Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole.

His prolific scoring exploits helped Man City to five Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad Stadium as well as the 2019 FA Cup, while he also racked up six League Cup medals, more than any other player in the competition’s history, alongside his City teammate Fernandinho.

Aguero left Man City for Barcelona last summer but after appearing only five times for the Catalan giants, he announced his retirement in December, on the advice of doctors, after suffering from heart problems.

