Nephew of Clarence Seedorf scores for Cork City in friendly

The nephew of legendary Dutch footballer Clarence Seedorf scored in a pre-season match for Cork City against UCC on Tuesday night.

Quentin Seedorf is currently on trial at the newly-promoted club, as they look into the possibility of signing him ahead of the new League of Ireland Premier Division season.

Primarily a left-back who can also play further up the field, Seedorf came up through the ranks at Vitesse Arnhem in his homeland, before moving to Polish outfit Zaglebie Sosnowiec in 2019.

He left the club in May 2022 and his goal in Crosshaven on Tuesday night will have done the 22-year-old no harm in his bid to get a League of Ireland deal ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Seedorf’s uncle Clarence was one of the most well-known footballers of the 1990s and 2000s, and remains the only player to win the Champions League with three different clubs.

The midfielder made his debut for Ajax during the 1992/93 season, before going on to play a key role as Louis van Gaal led the club to the Champions League title in 1995.

That summer, he moved to Sampdoria in Italy, where he would spend a year before making the move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Wearing the famous white jersey, he won another Champions League in 1998, before settling in Milan from 1999 until 2012 – first by spending three seasons at Inter Milan, before settling at AC Milan for the next decade.

It was with the Rossineri that he won two more Champions League titles, in 2003 and 2007, while establishing himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Seedorf won 87 caps for the Netherlands and was part of the side that finish third in Ireland’s group, as Mick McCarthy’s side qualified for the 2002 World Cup at their expense.

