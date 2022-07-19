Sebastien Haller diagnosed with testicular tumour.

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that striker Sebastien Haller has left their Swiss training camp, after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

“The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international complained that he felt unwell after training on Monday morning,” said the Bundesliga club in a statement.

“Following a series of thorough medical examinations conducted during the course of the day, a testicular tumour was ultimately discovered. Further examinations will take place in a specialist medical facility over the coming days.”

Sebastien Haller.

Haller only joined Dortmund earlier this month, after completing a €31 million move from Ajax, where he had impressed during an 18-month spell playing under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The pair had previously worked together at Utrecht before their reunion in Amsterdam, and Haller repaid Ten Hag’s faith by scoring 47 goals in 66 appearances across two Eredivisie-winning seasons.

Prior to this, Haller had a mixed 18-month spell at West Ham United, where he is fondly remembered for a couple of acrobatic goals, one of which led to him winning the Premier League Goal of the Month award for December 2020.

Any excuse to rewatch Haller's 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙚 😍 The highlights from our draw with Crystal Palace ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sSSuXmv9fY — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 17, 2020

Haller receives support after tumour diagnosis.

Since news of his diagnosis was made public, the 28-year-old has received public messages of support from both Ajax and West Ham, as well as former teammates including Declan Rice, who posted: ‘Thoughts are with you my brother! Praying you have a speedy recovery.’

Speaking about Haller’s diagnosis, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl described the shock felt by everyone at the club.

“This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else. The entire BVB family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon. We’ll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

Just a couple of days ago, Dortmund published an interview with Haller, in which he described his joy experiencing his first few days of training with his new teammates.

“We want to build our game and improve together. There’s a good spirit in the team and I’m looking forward to working with everyone,” he said.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: borussia dortmund, sebastien haller, West Ham United