Sean Dyche gives damning quote on the current state of Everton

Sean Dyche told his Burnley players that he’s not sure that Everton know how to win a game away from home, at half-time in the Premier League meeting between the two clubs on Wednesday night.

Burnley won 3-2 in what was a huge match in the battle to avoid relegation, with Ireland defender Nathan Collins opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

Sean Dyche: “I’m not sure Everton know how to win a game.”

However, at half-time, it looked like the result could go the opposite way after Richarlison scored to penalties for Frank Lampard’s side, as they looked to win just their second away game of the season and their first since August.

“I’ve been down there, I know what it’s like,” Dyche told Sky Sports after second half goals from Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet turned the game around.

“Every season there’s been tough patches for us. Sometimes, it’s hard to explain, but you kind of sense that a team are at a loss as to how to win a game. I said to them at half-time ‘I’m not sure these know how to win a game lads, away from home, particularly.’

Everton misery.

If he’s truly honest, Lampard may actually agree with his counterpart, after watching his team lose for the seventh time in the league since taking over managerial duties at the end of January.

Everton are now just a point ahead of Burnley, who sit in the relegation zone, along with Watford, who are three points behind the Toffees, albeit with one more game played.

The Merseyside club haven’t been relegated for 71 years and it’s a daunting-looking fixture list that may convince supporters that the worst could actually happen.

With nine games left to play, Everton still have to play Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, as well as two meetings with Leicester City and another potential six-pointer against Watford.

Home games against Brentford and Crystal Palace won’t be easy either and it’s possible that those in the corridors of power at Goodison Park are already planning for a stint in the second tier of English football.

