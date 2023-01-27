Sean Dyche expected to be appointed Everton manager today

Sean Dyche to be named Everton manager.

Sean Dyche will be appointed Everton manager on Friday, Sky Sports News are reporting.

If the reports are true, the former Burnley manager will replace Frank Lampard, who was sacked by the Toffees earlier this week.

Marcelo Bielsa pulls out of race.

The news comes after former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa flew into London for talks with the club, before reportedly turning it down.

The Daily Mail states the Argentinian would prefer to take the role in July, rather than begin the job mid-season with Everton deep in relegation trouble.

This leaves the Merseyside outfit with Dyche, a man who built his managerial reputation over a decade at Burnley, during which time he established the club as competitive Premier League team.

Sean Dyche.

Dyche reportedly impressed Everton bosses during talks earlier this week and they have now decided that he is the right fit for the role.

The 51-year-old was a no-nonsense centre-back during his playing days, lining out for the likes of Chesterfield, Millwall and Watford.

He began his managerial career at another of his former clubs, Watford, but only managed to stay one year at Vicarage Road before being dismissed in the summer of 2012.

Dyche took over at Burnley in October of that year, and went on to lead them to the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League in 2014.

Success at Burnley.

The Clarets would go straight back down after one season, but the club were rewarded for sticking with Dyche, as he repeated his success from two years earlier by winning the Championship title again in 2015/16.

He would then manage Burnley in the Premier League for five consecutive full seasons, with the highlight being a seventh-place finish in 2017/18 and European qualification for the first time since 1966.

However, Dyche’s tenure would come to a sudden end in April of last year, as he was sacked with Burnley sitting in the relegation zone.

They would eventually go down without him, but now look on course for another promotion under Vincent Kompany, and a reunion with their old manager next season if he manages to keep Everton up.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, sean dyche