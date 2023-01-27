Revisiting Sean Dyche’s comments about Everton last season

Revisiting Sean Dyche’s Everton comments.

Sean Dyche is set to take over as Everton manager, with Sky Sports News reporting that the appointment could be made official on Friday.

If finalised, the former Burnley boss will take over from Frank Lampard, who was sacked by the Goodison Park outfit earlier this week.

Burnley v Everton.

The appointment of Dyche comes nearly ten months after his Burnley side beat Lampard’s Toffees in a relegation six-pointer, in a match that became notable for comments made afterwards.

Burnley had been 2-1 down at half-time but turned things around to win 3-2, against an Everton team that had been struggling to pick up wins.

After the match, Dyche suggested that Lampard’s team “didn’t know how to win a game,” particularly away from home.

"I'm not sure Everton know how to win a game, lads." Throwback to Sean Dyche revealing what he said to his players at half-time against Everton 😅pic.twitter.com/jJDO8BvN2n — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 27, 2023

Sean Dyche interview.

“I’ve been down there, I know what it’s like,” he told Sky Sports.“Every season there’s been tough patches for us. Sometimes, it’s hard to explain, but you kind of sense that a team are at a loss as to how to win a game. I said to them at half-time ‘I’m not sure these know how to win a game lads, away from home, particularly.'”

As it turned out, Dyche was sacked by Burnley a few weeks later, while Lampard led Everton to Premier League safety by the skin of their teeth.

Dyche later moved to clarify his comments in an interview with Richie Sadlier on The Player’s Chair segment of the Second Captains podcast.

"I made a really innocent comment in that game, which I spoke to Frank Lampard about by the way – directly. And people forget that." – Sean Dyche explains his post-match comments about Frank Lampard's Everton to @RichieSadlier. Exclusively on https://t.co/uxcODKouWE tomorrow🖤 pic.twitter.com/ozPgklz82z — Second Captains (@SecondCaptains) May 11, 2022

Clarification.

“I made a really innocent comment, which I spoke to Frank Lampard about,” Dyche told his former Millwall teammate. “I said ‘by the way, this has been completely misconstrued’.

“If you watch the whole interview, I clearly state ‘I’ve been down this road a number of times,’ and sometimes you almost forget how to win a game.

“All of a sudden that becomes like I’m having some slight, which of course I wasn’t at all. When it went out, I went ‘I’m not having that,’ and I don’t normally do this but I reached out to Frank because that’s not on.

“I didn’t tell the world I did that, I just kept it between me and him, and he graciously said [in the media,] “I’ve spoken to Sean, it’s fine.”

Nearly a year on, with Everton once again struggling to win games, it looks like it will be down to Dyche to remind them of how to do that.

Should the 51-year-old be appointed, his first match will be a daunting-looking clash at home to league leaders Arsenal, on Saturday of next week.

