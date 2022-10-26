Seamus Coleman has theory on why he and Roy Keane get on so well

Seamus Coleman on Roy Keane relationship.

Seamus Coleman feels that his strong work ethic is one of the reasons he gets on so well with “Premier League icon” Roy Keane.

The pair worked together when Keane was assistant to Martin O’Neill in the Ireland international set-up, and the notoriously-demanding Corkman has never been shy about showering praise on the full-back.

Roy Keane on Seamus Coleman.

“He leads by the way he plays and that’s by being a brilliant player and a good lad,” Keane has said of Coleman in the past. “He doesn’t look like he gets too high one way and too low the other, he’s just a real Steady Eddie – and I mean that in the nicest possible way.”

In a recent interview with the Everton matchday programme, Coleman was questioned on Keane’s admiration for him, and the Toffees captain offered some theories as to why he is held in such high regard by his compatriot.

Roy Keane is “humble” and a “good man”.

“With Roy, it probably depends on the personality you are,” says the Ireland skipper. “If he’s not happy with something, he’ll say it.

“For me, I came through with David Moyes here (at Everton) and, if you did something wrong, you were told. You took it on the chin and moved on. Roy’s someone I really enjoyed working with.

“He’s someone you’ve got to take something from because of the career he’s had. I think, off the pitch, there’s a much nicer side to him. He’s very humble and he’s a good man.

Icon.

“Growing up, he was a Premier League icon, a great captain, so to have someone like him speak highly of you is very flattering.

“Again, there’s no secret to it. I just work hard, train hard, play hard. I just want what’s best for my teammates and probably don’t look for excuses too much. Maybe that’s what he liked.”

Work hard, train hard, play hard. The simple mantra for getting on the right side of Roy Keane, something that Coleman appears to have down to a tee.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, Ireland, roy keane, Seamus Coleman