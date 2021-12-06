Seamus Coleman displays the best of his leadership skills in live Sky Sports interview

Seamus Coleman gives brilliant interview after Everton win.

Seamus Coleman provided a glimpse of why he is held in such high regard by teammates in his post-match interview on Monday Night Football.

The Donegal man had just captained his Everton side to a much-needed 2-1 win over Arsenal, which was secured by a stunning Demarai Gray goal in injury time.

Seamus Coleman and Demarai Gray both contribute to victory.

Just moments beforehand, Coleman made crucial contribution himself by throwing himself in front of a goalbound Martin Odegaard effort but afterwards, he gave full credit to Gray, who has been in fine form since joining the Toffees this summer.

The pair shared post-match media duties on Sky Sports and Gray credited his skipper with helping him slot in so seamlessly this season.

“I have Shay on me every single day, watching me and telling me to stay on it,” Gray said of his captain.

Seamus Coleman: “Demarai has bundles of ability.”

“I’m working hard, I’m improving and I want to be the best player I can be. I’m enjoying it.”

Coleman then interjected to ensure that Gray got all the praise and the 25-year-old must have felt ten feet tall while listening to his captain speak.

“As he said, I’m on him every day in the best way possible,” the former Sligo Rovers man said.

“Sometimes these players don’t realise how good they can be and the ability that they have.

“He’s got bundles of ability and he just needs to work hard every single day because that’s what the top players do, that’s what he’s been doing and that’s what he’s done this week and that’s why he got his goal. He’s really on it at the moment.”

Everton claim much-needed win.

Monday night’s result will have come as massive relief for everyone at Everton, as it ended an eight-game Premier League winless streak.

With five goals in the Premier League this season, Gray has been one of the few bright sparks of an otherwise disappointing season at Goodison Park.

While Coleman has come in for criticism for his recent form, particularly after a high-profile mistake against Liverpool last week, he showed on Monday why he is still such an important figure at Everton, both on the pitch and around the club.

