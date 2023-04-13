Seamus Coleman to miss crucial Everton game with injury

Seamus Coleman suffers injury.

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of Everton’s massive Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday, after picking up a hamstring injury.

The Toffees captain has been at his instrumental best in recent weeks, captaining the club to some big results under the management of Sean Dyche.

Coleman’s winning strike in 1-0 victory over Leeds United back in February earned him BBC’s Goal of the Month award, while he has also played his part in a win over Arsenal, and creditable draws against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Ireland skipper will miss out on the game against Fulham at Goodison Park, after Dyche confirmed his absence at a pre-match press conference.

Sean Dyche confirms Seamus Coleman injury.

“He’s got a niggly hamstring which will need a bit of time to settle down,” said the Everton manager.

“He’s been in fine form so obviously that’s another awkward one for us. He shouldn’t be too long, but he won’t make it for the weekend.”

Coleman has started all 10 matches since Dyche took over from Frank Lampard, and the loss of their captain will be a blow for Everton in their battle to avoid the drop.

In the tightest Premier League relegation battle for some time, the Merseyside outfit currently sit 17th in the table, just out of the drop zone on goal difference.

Relegation battle.

However, they are only four points off Wolverhampton Wanderers in 13th, and a win over Fulham could see them jump a few places in the the table, depending on results elsewhere.

Nathan Patterson would be the natural replacement for Coleman but the Scotland international has had injury problems of his own, while Dyche also raised the possibility of moving Ben Godfrey over the right side of defence.

