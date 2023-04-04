Seamus Coleman and Harry Kane exchange words after controversial red card

Seamus Coleman and Harry Kane exchange words.

Seamus Coleman and Harry Kane were seen exchanging words after the final whistle in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night.

Kane was at the centre of the game’s most controversial incident, when he was on the receiving end of a claw in the face from Abdoulaye Doucoure, which led to the Everton midfielder getting sent off.

Harry Kane criticised for reaction.

While close-up images make Doucoure’s actions make it look rather painful, Kane still received much criticism for falling to the ground, with some claiming he was trying to get the Mali international sent off.

In the seconds after the incident, Coleman could be seen running towards Kane as he lay on the turf, before leaning down and shouting at the England captain.

Later in the the second half, Kane scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, before it was later cancelled out by a long-range Michael Keane effort.

A moment of MADNESS from Abdoulaye Doucouré and Everton are down to ten men! 😲🟥 pic.twitter.com/dwQ81QxQ3O — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2023

Seamus Coleman approaches Harry Kane.

After the game, Kane could be seen chatting with England teammate Jordan Pickford, before Coleman approaches and again appears to shout something.

Kane calmly gestures for the Ireland skipper to come back, before the pair engage in conversation, with the forward apparently explaining his side of the Doucoure incident.

Lucas Moura’s late sending-off ensured that both sides finished the game with 10 men, and afterwards Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville disagreed on Kane’s behaviour.

Harry Kane appears to be explaining the red card to Pickford & Coleman at full-time 👀 pic.twitter.com/SdzpJZnbSC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 3, 2023

Monday Night Football.

“I said to Carra that the only thing I’ve had before is when someone puts a clasp, if you like the claw, and it goes a little bit in your eyes, it does shock you,” said Neville, after amusingly demonstrating the incident by clasping his Monday Night Football colleague’s face.

“I’m not saying Harry Kane should go down, but that does throw you back. That is very different than a hand in the face.”

“He should not be going down.”

Carragher then responded: “Harry Kane should not be going down for that. It can still be a red card by putting your hand in someone’s face, Doucoure is wrong and I’m sure Sean Dyche will tell him that, but I wouldn’t go down there as a player.”

The result was largely welcomed by Everton fans as they look to gain ground in an extremely tight relegation battle, but the point could be damaging for Spurs’ top-four hopes, after they led so late into the game.