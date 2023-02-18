Seamus Coleman scores stunning winner as Everton beat Leeds in relegation six-pointer

Seamus Coleman scores stunning goal against Leeds.

Seamus Coleman scored a stunning goal, as Everton secured a crucial 1-0 victory at home to Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

While there is some debate as to whether the Ireland captain meant the goal, there’s no doubting its importance in the battle against relegation for Sean Dyche’s men.

Seamus Coleman goal secures big win for Toffees.

In the 64th minute of the Goodison Park clash, Coleman raced onto a long pass from Alex Iwobi, before firing home first-time from a tight angle on the right-hand-side of the box.

Certainly, the absence of any Toffees teammates inside the box would point to the conclusion that Coleman only had one thing on his mind, and that was to find the back of the net.

The strike came just days after the Everton skipper played his 400th game for the club, and was his first goal since he scored in the same fixture last season, a 3-0 win at home to Leeds on February 12th.

OH YESSSSSSSS!!! 🙌 The captain puts us ahead as he finds the net from a narrow angle! GET IN, BLUES!!! 💙 🔵 1-0 ⚪️ #EVELEE https://t.co/gI7GrkKh2S pic.twitter.com/U1VGnTXcTQ — Everton (@Everton) February 18, 2023

Everton career.

Overall, Coleman has now scored 28 times for the Toffees, but his goals have been few and far between in recent years.

24 of his goals came in his first seven full season at Goodison Park, and he has followed that up with just four in the last six campaigns.

Few will be as important as the one he scored on Saturday, as Everton secured a second win in three matches since Dyche took over as manager.

How are we feeling after that one, Blues? 💙 pic.twitter.com/PRVtvCkH00 — Everton (@Everton) February 18, 2023

Battle for survival.

The result lifts the club up to 16th in the table, as they look to secure survival at an earlier point than they did last season under Frank Lampard.

Coleman’s leadership qualities were crucial during those tense final weeks, but on Saturday he showed he still has a lot to offer away from his motivational skills.

