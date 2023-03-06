Seamus Coleman becomes first Irish player in 12 years to win MOTD Goal of the Month award

Seamus Coleman wins MOTD Goal of the Month.

Match of the Day viewers have voted Seamus Coleman’s stunning winner against Leeds United as the best Premier League goal of February.

The Everton and Ireland captain picked up 29% of the vote on Sunday night, after Match of the Day 2 presented viewers with seven nominees.

MOTD Goal of the Month vote.

Coleman’s strike in a 1-0 win over Leeds United on February 18th finished ahead of goals from Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse (18%), Willian and Nampalys Mendy (both 14%).

The last Irish international to win the award was Simon Cox for April 2011, although the English-born striker only made the switch to the Boys in Green the following month.

Similarly, Liam Lawrence won the award for January 2006 but only made his debut for Ireland three years later.

Stephen Carr, Stephen Reid, Daryl Murphy and Damien Duff are the other Irish players to have won the award.

Debate over Seamus Coleman’s goal.

Since Coleman’s goal went in, there has been much debate as to whether the Donegal man actually meant it.

Darren Bent went as far as saying that the 34-year-old was lying about his intentions, but on the night of the goal, MOTD’s Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards were all fairly adamant that he meant it.

This was the opinion of Coleman himself, who spoke through his thought-process in his post-match interview.

“Not many people will believe me because I’m a full-back,” he said.”But I did anticipate that he would yard or two out.

“Hopefully, the video footage will show that I had a quick glance and I just tried to hit the target and thankfully it went in.”

You have voted Seamus Coleman’s strike against Leeds as February’s goal of the month! 👏 #MOTD2 #BBCFootball #EFC — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 5, 2023

Award for Ireland skipper.

The absence of any Toffees teammates inside the box would surely point to the conclusion that Coleman only had one thing on his mind, and that was to find the back of the net.

Whatever the case, his effort has been recognised by the television-watching public, and the skipper now has a little something to brag about when the Ireland squad meet up later this month.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, Premier League, Seamus Coleman