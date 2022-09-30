Remembering Seamus Coleman’s heated on-pitch clash with Frank Lampard

This article about Seamus Coleman and Frank Lampard was originally published on January 31st 2022.

Frank Lampard takes Everton job.

Frank Lampard was appointed as Everton manager earlier this year, making him the eighth permanent boss to work with Ireland captain Seamus Coleman at the Toffees.

As the leader of the dressing room and longest-serving player, Coleman provides plenty of support for Lampard as the new man has been getting familiar with his surroundings.

Seamus Coleman and Frank Lampard.

Despite this being his third managerial job, Lampard was still playing in the Premier League as recently as 2015, meaning that he and the his new captain crossed swords on the pitch for over six seasons, so it’s no surprise that angry words have been exchanged in the heat of Premier League battle.

None more so than in May 2011 when Lampard, then at Chelsea, took issue with a Coleman foul on John Obi Mikel which saw the ex-Sligo Rovers man sent off by referee Peter Walton.

Lampard takes issue with Coleman foul.

In what was the final day of the 2010/11 season, there wasn’t much at stake in the early-summer Goodison Park sunshine.

Manchester United had already wrapped up the Premier League title and Chelsea were about to finish trophy-less for the first time in three years.

Everton have their man 🔵https://t.co/9oUL6bhNmB — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) January 31, 2022

A 1-0 win for Everton sealed a seventh-place finish for David Moyes’ side but Coleman did make things difficult by getting himself sent off in the 53rd minute for a second bookable offence.

A lunge on Mikel had Walton reaching for his pocket, as the then-32-year-old Lampard led the furious Chelsea players while they attempted to remonstrate with with Everton’s young full-back.

In the footage, which can be watched here, Lampard can be seeing getting up close to Coleman in order to have a few words and it’s fair to say that Coleman gives as good as he got, before being led away by Phil Jagielka.

😱 | #OnThisDay in 2011, Jermaine Beckford dribbled from his own penalty area to clinch a final-day win against Chelsea… pic.twitter.com/rcg4Sj7AZd — Everton (@Everton) May 22, 2018

Pair reunited.

It fairness, it was a very reckless challenge on Coleman’s part but it wasn’t that costly as Jermaine Beckford later sealed the points with a fine solo effort.

The result did have some ramifications, in that Chelsea boss (and future Everton manager) Carlo Ancelotti was sacked afterwards, just a year after leading the Blues to a Premier League and FA Cup double.

Since the incident was over a decade ago, it’s unclear whether Coleman and Lampard remember much about the time they went face-to-face on the pitch but one thing’s for sure – if Everton are to be successful in this new era, they’ll need both men to fight for the cause as much as they did on that day.

