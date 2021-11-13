Multiple Everton players in agreement on key Seamus Coleman trait

Seamus Coleman held in high regard by Everton teammates.

Seamus Coleman is the most intelligent player in the Everton squad, according to a large number of his Toffees teammates.

The Republic of Ireland captain is clearly held in high regard with both club and country and the level of respect Everton players have for the Donegal man is evident in a video released on the club’s social media channels earlier this week.

The clip is part of a series in which the Everton players are asked about which of their teammates mostly embodies a particular trait and when it comes to intelligence, Coleman appears to lead the way.

Alex Iwobi, Ben Godfrey and Jean-Phillippe Gbamin are among those who picked Coleman as the brains of the Goodison Park operation, with back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic being another popular choice.

If Begovic is such a smart guy, the fact that he himself picks Coleman as the most intelligent in the Toffees squad should be seen as a ringing endorsement for the ex-Sligo Rovers man.

Coleman opts for Michael Keane.

As for Coleman, he plumped for fellow defender Michael Keane, stating the reason as coming: “just from the conversations I have with him.”

Now that Keane’s twin brother Will has linked up with Ireland, Coleman will no doubt be bending his ear to see if his level of intelligence compares to that of his sibling.

Everton’s Keane twin was noted by a few players other than Coleman, as was Fabian Delph, indicating that the older heads in Rafael Benitez’s squad would be popular choices for any team quiz.

Who's the most intelligent in the squad? 💡 ▶️ ᴛᴇᴀᴍᴍᴀᴛᴇꜱ ᴇᴘɪꜱᴏᴅᴇ #4 pic.twitter.com/qxgLEJp22H — Everton (@Everton) November 10, 2021

Coleman’s Toffees career to date.

It’s no surprise that Coleman is so respected by his Toffees teammates, given that he is far and away their longest-serving player.

The full-back arrived from Sligo in January 2009 for a fee of just £60,000 and that has proven to be money well-spent. Coleman has gone on to appear 354 times for the Merseyside outfit, scoring 28 goals along the way.

He was made club captain when Phil Jagielka left in 2019 and has led the club through the turmoil of a number of managerial changes, with both Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti leaving Goodison Park since Coleman got the armband.

His leadership skills will be required once again when the international break is concluded, with Everton currently on a five-game Premier League winless streak and languishing in 11th place in the table.

Up next for the Toffees, a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on November 21st.

