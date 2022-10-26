Seamus Coleman opens up on how Everton’s relegation battle impacted family life

Seamus Coleman opens up on Everton’s relegation battle.

Seamus Coleman has revealed how Everton’s relegation battle impacted on his family life towards the end of last season.

At various points during the spring, it looked as though Everton’s 68-year stay in the top flight was coming to an end, as a season of struggle hurtled towards a heartbreaking finish.

However, Frank Lampard’s men managed to narrowly avoid the dreaded drop by winning four of their final eight Premier League games.

As captain of the club, Coleman would have burdened much of the responsibility during those uncertain times, and the Ireland skipper has now revealed how difficult it was to separate his work life from family life during that period.

Seamus Coleman takes Everton struggles home.

“If you had my wife sitting here and you asked her about it, she would understand,” said Coleman in an interview with the Everton matchday programme, ahead of the victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“It sapped everything from us in our private life. The manager will be the same, the players here will be the same. It was tough.

“There’s no getting away from it. It affects your mood and your routine. You try to keep it away from your kids, of course you do, but there’s no getting away from it – the mood’s not the same at home.

“You can try to leave work at work but, because of the situation we were in, it was too hard. You need to have thick skin to play at this level and you need to keep grinding it out. We did that and we got what we needen the end.

“Thankfully, I have good family around me. My wife is great and, honestly, the kids definitely take your mind off it at times, but it was still so tough.”

Everton improvement.

Everton have gone from having one of the worst defensive records in the league last season to having one of the best during the current campaign.

Much of this is down to the summer arrival of experienced central defensive duo James Tarkowski and and Conor Coady, and already Coleman is noticing a shift in mentality in the Goodison Park dressing room.

“It feels like a different dressing room this season,” says the 34-year-old. “We’ve got a great group. James is a big part of that. He’s been unbelievable since he came in. He’s a great player and he’s a great character, too.

“It’s hard to mention James without mentioning Conor Coady in the same breath. Again, he’s such an infectious person – he’s so full of life, full of personality and enthusiasm all the time.

“We’ve learned a lot from last season and the manager is trying to build his own philosophy and his own standards around the building. Slowly but surely, I believe it will all come together.”

This season.

After a run of three straight defeats, the 3-0 victory over Palace saw the Toffees rise up to 12th in table and it seems unlikely that the hardships of last season will be repeated.

Next up for Coleman and his teammates is a trip to high-flying Fulham on Saturday evening for a live Sky Sports game that will kick off at 5.30pm.

