Door opens for Seamus Coleman as Everton confirm extent of Nathan Patterson injury

“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at Finch Farm.”

🤕 | Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury sustained while on international duty. Speedy recovery, @np4tterson! 💙 — Everton (@Everton) September 28, 2022

Nathan Patterson.

Patterson has played every minute of Everton’s seven Premier League matches this season, leaving Coleman confined to the bench after the Donegal man recovered from a groin operation that took place over the summer.

The former Rangers defender was brought to the club from Ibrox in January of this year, when Rafael Benitez was still in charge at Goodison Park.

However, the Spaniard was sacked less than two weeks later and Patterson would play no part in the remainder of Everton’s Premier League campaign under Frank Lampard, aside from being named on the bench on a few occasions.

The Scot did play the first half of the FA Cup fifth round victory over Boreham Wood but that would be the extent of his playing time for the season, as he underwent ankle surgery in the spring.

My face whenever I miss a game. So far, so good and keeping fingers crossed for positive news this week. Good luck to the @ScotlandNT boys tonight 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/o3Cfzr9LSj pic.twitter.com/al1JKTd3EV — Nathan Patterson (@np4tterson) September 24, 2022

Seamus Coleman competition.

During his own stint at Everton, Coleman has rarely faced competition for his right-back slot but at 13 years his junior, Patterson may be seen as the man to finally take the place of the club captain.

For the time being, with matches against Southampton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon, it looks like Coleman will be back leading Lampard’s side out from this weekend.

The 33-year-old played nine minutes of Ireland’s defeat to Scotland on Saturday, the first game of Patterson’s enforced absence from Steve Clarke’s side.

Coleman then remained on the bench for Ireland throughout Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Armenia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.