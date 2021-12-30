Seamus Coleman opens up on the criticism that comes with being Everton captain

Seamus Coleman on taking flak as Everton captain.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has said that he is happy to face criticism from fans, if it means that his teammates are able to avoid it.

The Republic of Ireland captain is also skipper of the Toffees and during what has been another inconsistent campaign for the club, the Donegal man has had to deal with his fair share of criticism.

Seamus Coleman: “I’d rather it was me.”

However, it all comes with the territory of leading the playing squad of such a high-profile club and the 33-year-old wouldn’t have it any other way.

“There were a few occasions in the past when my form was under scrutiny,” Coleman says in an interview with the Everton matchday programme for this Sunday’s visit of Brighton & Hove Albion.

“I am captain of the club and a familiar face. I would rather it be me than someone coming through, or a player who has just signed for the club.

“I can take it on the chin and understand you have to accept the good and bad together.

“You can’t just read about the good times. You have to take the stick when it comes. When you go to the training ground, you do your work and put in your effort.”

Everton’s other leaders.

Next month, Coleman will reach the 13th anniversary of his arrival at Goodison Park and while the club captaincy is just reward for such longevity, the full-back name-checked some teammates who help shoulder the weight of responsibility in the dressing room.

Unsurprisingly, the group includes experienced heads such as Andros Townsend, Fabian Delph and Asmir Begovic, while Coleman says that “Allan is a great leader, someone who helps me along as much as he can.”

“His English is improving every week and he has excellent leadership qualities,” he adds of the Brazilian midfielder, before stating: “Dominic Calvert-Lewin is so important for us and starting to show real leadership qualities.”

Everton welcome back Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin has spent most of the season out injured and is sure to be welcomed back if he returns to the pitch, as expected, against Brighton.

Sunday’s game will be the first for Everton since a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on December 16th, after having two games postponed due to the Premier League Covid-19 outbreak.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, Seamus Coleman