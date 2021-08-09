Scott McTominay on becoming Manchester United captain one day

McTominay has captained Manchester United before.

Scott McTominay has said that he would love to become permanent Manchester United captain one day.

The midfielder has already had a taste of leading Man United out at Old Trafford, captaining the side to a 1-0 FA Cup victory over Watford in January, a game in which McTominay also scored the winning goal.

Scott McTominay on becoming permanent Man United captain.

In a fans’ Q&A printed in the latest edition of the the club’s official magazine, Inside United, it was put to the Scotland international that he could take the armband on a permanent basis in the future.

The 24-year-old was coy with his answer, saying: “I really appreciate that but I don’t really look to stuff like that. In the future, you never know what players are coming in and out of the club.

“For me, I value my own feelings about the game of football and ways to approach games and prepare for games myself.”

“I would love that role.”

If it does happen though, it’s an honour that McTominay would cherish, as he explains: “If one day I can captain this great club – and I have already captained the team in the FA Cup to get a small taste of it – I would love that role.”

In the aftermath of captaining the side against Watford, McTominay told the club’s website: “For me, when the manager told me (that I would be captain) it was a surreal moment, obviously being at this club since I’d just turned five years old, so basically 18 or 19 years being associated with the football club. So for me that’s a huge honour.

“I absolutely love this football club and it’s been my life for almost my whole life. So yeah, it’s a real honour.”

Harry Maguire is the current Man United captain, with Bruno Fernandes usually taking the armband in the defender’s absence.

Scott McTominay has enjoyed some big nights for United.

McTominay has made 133 appearances for United since being handed his debut by Jose Mourinho in May 2017 but many Red Devils fans remain unconvinced by his value to the team.

However, usually paired alongside Fred defensive midfield, McTominay has been on the pitch for some of United’s biggest moments under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, including victories over Manchester City and that famous Champions League win against PSG in March 2019.

As well as that, he was arguably the team’s best player in May’s ill-fated Europa League Final against Villarreal.

While some supporters will covet a superior midfielder to take McTominay’s place long-term, his commitment to the United cause can’t be denied.

Man United are preparing for their Premier League opener against Leeds United on Saturday, a fixture in which McTominay scored a brace last season. Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 12.30pm.

