Scott McTominay gives reaction to Gary Neville’s “whingebags” comments

Scott McTominay reacts to Gary Neville comments.

Scott McTominay has addressed the Manchester United “body language” issues that were brought up by Gary Neville on Monday Night Football earlier this week.

During Monday’s lacklustre 1-1 with Newcastle Unite, Neville called the Red Devils players as a “bunch of whingebags,” in reference to their constant bickering and waving of their arms.

Ralf Rangnick addresses body language issues.

It was a sign of frustration that has also been picked up upon by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who revealed after Thursday’s 3-1 win over Burnley that he had spoken to his players about their body language on the pitch.

“Do we fight back? Do we show them that we are still a team, that believes in ourselves? Or do we shake our heads or do this. These kind of things only help the other team and does damage our own team,” the German coach said.

“Therefore, for me, it was clear to tell them it is important we work and behave and work as a team and that we don’t show these kinds of side-effects on the pitch.”

Scott McTominay: “The players have firmly taken it on board.”

McTominay was also asked about the issue in his post-match interview, during which he confirmed that the players had taken Rangnick’s advice on board.

“I wouldn’t say so,” the Scotland international said when asked if team spirit was an issue within the Man United squad.

“The whole reason why the performance was disappointing against Newcastle was the turnovers. Off the ball against Newcastle, I feel like we weren’t as bad as what people were saying.

“Obviously body language is one thing and the manager has completely cut that out and said he wants no more, so that’s final.

“All of the players have firmly taken it on board and it’s important that we do.”

"We have to step up. We play for Man Utd, it's the only way" Goalscorer Scott McTominay knows what it means to be a Red Devil! 🔴#PLonPrime #MUNBUR pic.twitter.com/pDaU8mKqrC — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 30, 2021

Scott McTominay impresses against Burnley.

McTominay was impressive throughout against Burnley, opening the scoring with a long-range strike before a later effort bouncing off the bar to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to sweep home and make it 3-0.

These strikes sandwiched a Ben Mee own goal and while an Aaron Lennon strike took the gloss off the scoreline somewhat, Rangnick was pleased with the night’s work, and with McTominay’s performance in particular.

Scott McTominay smashes one in from the edge of the box! 💥 Ronaldo's loose touch fell perfectly for the midfielder to give Manchester United the lead 🔴 pic.twitter.com/umjWOZKL51 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 30, 2021

“He was a very important player for us today,” Rangnick said of the 25-year-old academy product.

“We played in a 4-4-2 defensively and a 4-2-4 offensively, and I thought it was important to have him and Nemanja (Matic) as the two sixes playing next to each other.”

The interim boss remains undefeated in his five matches in charge of Man United and his next task is a home encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United, Scott McTominay