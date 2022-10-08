Scotland v Ireland: Day, time, TV info and permutations for historic World Cup play-off

Scotland v Ireland: TV info.

RTE will broadcast the crucial World Cup play-off Scotland and Ireland this coming Tuesday, after some fears that the game wouldn’t be on TV.

Due to the national broadcaster’s contractual obligation to air Uefa Champions matches, it was felt that the game between Celtic and RB Leipzig would be beamed into Irish living rooms at 8pm, instead of the historic meeting with the Scots.

However, RTE will now be screening an earlier Champions League game on the day, namely FC Copenhagen v Manchester City, a match which kicks off at 5.45pm.

Live coverage of Scotland v Ireland from Hampden Park will be shown afterwards and everything you need to know about the game can be found below.

When is Scotland v Ireland?

Scotland v Ireland will take place at 8pm on Tuesday October 11th, after the hosts booked their spot in round 2 of the play-offs by beating Austria on Thursday.

Ireland had already made it to round 2 by being one of the three best-performing runners-up in the group stage.

What is at stake?

Everything. This is the first time that Ireland have reached a World Cup qualifying play-off and they are potentially one win away from qualifying for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand next year.

So if Ireland win on Tuesday, they’re in the World Cup?

Not necessarily. The qualifying format has been criticised for being a little too complicated and Tuesday night will be no different.

Of the three play-off games (Portugal v Iceland, Switzerland v Wales and Scotland v Ireland), only two winners will go directly through to the World Cup.

This will be based on the qualification records of the winning countries, with Switzerland (19 points) and Iceland (18) sitting ahead of Ireland (17).

Teams will be awarded three additional points for a play-off win and only one point if they manage to scrape through on penalties.

Essentially, if Ireland win, they will also need Portugal (16 points) and/or Wales (14) to also emerge victorious, and with the two other play-offs taking place at 6pm, Vera Pauw‘s side will know exactly what needs to happen by the time their match starts in Glasgow.

Should Ireland win but not end up as one of the top two teams, they will move into an intercontinental play-off system involving nine other countries, with matches to take place in New Zealand in February.

We’ll cross that bridge if we come to it but for now – a win against Scotland either gets Ireland to to the World Cup or keeps us in the mix, while defeat ends the qualification journey.

How can I watch Scotland v Ireland on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and RTE Player, with a kick-off time of 8pm. Coverage of the match will get underway at 7.45pm.

