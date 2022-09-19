Scotland v Ireland: Day, time and TV details for Nations League clash

Scotland v Ireland: TV details.

Scotland and Ireland will do battle on Saturday night with crucial Uefa Nations League points up for grabs.

Stephen Kenny takes his side to Hampden Park in the hope of repeating the impressive victory over the Scots in June, when Ireland won 3-0 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Nations League.

Ireland’s Nations League campaign got off to the worst possible start with back-to-back defeats to Armenia and Ukraine.

Those results were followed up by that win over Scotland and another buoyant performance in a 1-1 draw with the Ukrainians in Poland.

Here’s everything you need to know about Scotland v Ireland.

When is Scotland v Ireland?

Scotland v Ireland will take place on Saturday September 24th with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

What is at stake?

Should Scotland or Ireland get a win and Armenia take points off Ukraine, it will set up a tense final night of Nations League B Group 1 on Tuesday September 27th.

Ukraine currently sit top of the group on seven points with Scotland on six, Ireland on four and Armenia on three.

The group winners will be promoted to League A for the next Uefa Nations League campaign, while the team at the bottom will drop down to League C.

Winning the group could also be beneficial down the line, as it may help achieve a play-off spot for Euro 2024 qualifying.

The final night of the group will see Ireland host Armenia, while Scotland travel to Poland to face Ukraine.

How can I watch Scotland v Ireland on TV?

Scotland v Ireland will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and Premier Sports 1.

Squad Update | Andrew Omobamidele ruled out for Scotland & Armenia@AberdeenFC defender Liam Scales comes into the squad and will report for training today 🇮🇪#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/htPEXHWPnZ — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 19, 2022

What is the team news?

Despite only naming his 24-man squad a few days ago, Kenny has already had to deal with a player pulling out.

It was confirmed on Monday morning that Andrew Omobamidele is out of the double-header due to a groin injury picked up in Norwich’s 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion over the weekend.

The 20-year-old was one of the headline returnees to the squad when it was announced last week, with he and Robbie Brady coming back into the fold after missing recent camps.

Liam Scales, on loan at Aberdeen from Celtic has been brought into the squad as Omobamidele’s replacement.

As for Scotland, their captain Andy Robertson is out of the meeting with Ireland through injury.

