Data company ranks Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina as biggest shock in World Cup history

Saudi Arabia’s victory over Argentina on Tuesday is now the biggest shock in World Cup history, according to data company Neilsen Gracenote.

The Albiceleste were stunned in Qatar, as Saudi Arabia came from behind to win 2-1 in the opening game of Group C at the 2022 World Cup.

The victory has seen the world sit up and take notice, and not only because Lionel Messi’s hopes of winning the World Cup before he retires now look dented.

Nielsen Gracenote use a formula that combines team strength, location and history to rank 92 years of World Cup shocks and it appears that Saudi Arabia’s unlikely victory is now on top.

With Argentina on a 36-match unbeaten run prior to the game, there was only an 8.7% chance that Saudi Arabia would beat them.

This betters the 9.5% chance of the USA beating England at the 1950 World Cup, which they did by a 1-0 scoreline.

Biggest shocks.

A more recent upset is third on the list and it is the time that Switzerland beat Spain 1-0 in the nations’ opening game of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

There was a 10.3% of the Swiss causing a shock on that day, and it remains the only occasion that a country lost their opening game of a World Cup before going on to win the tournament – something Argentina will have to replicate if they want to lift the trophy on December 18th.

Algeria’s 2-1 victory over West Germany is fourth on the list, with a 13.2% chance of the World Cup debutants beating the eventual finalists on that occasion.

The top five is rounded out with Ghana’s 2-0 victory over Czech Republic in 2006, helped the Black Stars reach the last 16 of what was their first ever World Cup.

According to Gracenote, there was a 13.9% chance of Ghana beating the Czechs, who reached the semi-final of Euro 2004 just two years previously.

Saudi comeback.

Saudi Arabia’s afternoon started as many would have expected, with Lionel Messi putting Argentina ahead from the penalty spot after 10 minutes.

The South Americans then went on to have three goals ruled out by VAR in the first half, before second half strikes from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari gave Saudi Arabia victory.

