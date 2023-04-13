Sadio Mane suspended by Bayern Munich for punching teammate

Sadio Mane suspended by Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have reportedly suspended Sadio Mane for an alleged punch on Leroy Sane, after the club’s Champions League defeat at Manchester City on Tuesday night.

German publication Bild have reported on Thursday afternoon that Mane has been temporarily suspended by the Bundesliga champions.

Sadio Mane clash with Leroy Sane.

In the aftermath of the the damaging defeat at the Etihad Stadium, it was reported that Mane and Sane had to be separated by teammates after getting involved in an altercation.

Sane played the full 90 minutes at the home of his old club, while Mane was brought on with 20 minutes to go, as Thomas Tuchel’s side looked to find a route back into the game.

A punch from Mane reportedly left Sane with a bloody lip, while it has also been claimed that Mane was grieving the death of an aunt back in Senegal at the time of the alleged incident.

Sadio Mane.

Mane joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool last summer, after winning six major trophies during his time at Anfield, including the 2019 Champions League.

However, things haven’t gone as well in Germany so far, with injury limited his game-time in a season in which he has scored 11 goals in all competitions.

The situation provides an unwanted headache for Tuchel, less than three weeks after he was named as Bayern Munich manager.

Thomas Tuchel.

Both Mane and Sane are key squad members for the German coach, as he looks to help his team retain their league title over the coming weeks.

As well as that, a 3-0 defeat to Man City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg means that Bayern already have a huge task on their hands in order to advance to the last four of the competition.

The second leg of the tie takes place in Munich next Wednesday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bayern Munich, Champions League, Liverpool, sadio mane