Sadio Mane reveals what he said to Mo Salah at the end of the AFCON final

Sadio Mane details Mo Salah conversation.

Sadio Mane has shared details of what he said to Mo Salah at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

The two Liverpool forwards experienced contrasting emotions at the end of the showpiece between Senegal and Egypt in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé.

Sadio Mane is Senegal’s hero.

Mane was the hero for Senegal, dispatching the winning penalty at the end of a dramatic shootout, leaving Egyptian captain Salah to reflect on what might have been.

As his Senegalese teammates celebrated, Mane could be seen speaking with his Anfield colleague and he has now revealed what he said to Salah in the minutes after the result was confirmed.

Sadio Mane: “It’s not over for Mo Salah.”

“‘I told him that he remains a very great player and it’s a pleasure to play for the same club,” Mane said to beIN SPORTS.

“I have so much respect for him and he gave everything for his country. Unfortunately, he didn’t win, but that doesn’t mean it’s over for him.

“I also told him that he still has many things to win, including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. They have a young team so maybe they will win it one day.”

Senegal v Egypt – Round 2.

The 2023 AFCON takes place in June and July of next year, just 18 months after the Covid-delayed 2021 edition, but Salah will have a chance for revenge a lot sooner than that.

Senegal and Egypt will meet again in March in a two-legged World Cup play-off, with one nation set to miss out on a place in the global tournament in Qatar later this year.

Both Mane and Salah played at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, although neither were able to help their country past the group stage.

The relationship between the pair has often been the subject of speculation, with rumours of a rift previously rubbished by Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson.

Sunday’s AFCON final was billed as a battle between Salah and Mane and it only took four minutes for this narrative to unfold, with Salah seen to advise Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abougabal before Mane stepped up to take a penalty.

The instructions seemed to work as Mane saw his penalty saved although just a couple of hours later, his fortunes overturned as his winning spot-kick secured Senegal’s first-ever AFCON title.

