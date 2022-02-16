Sadio Mane reveals he and Mo Salah having been joking about their AFCON mind games

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah look back on AFCON.

Sadio Mane has revealed that he and Mo Salah have been able to joke about the apparent mind games they played with each other during the African Cup of Nations Final earlier this month.

The two Liverpool forwards were on opposite sides in the Senegal v Egypt clash and just four minutes in, Senegal were awarded a penalty which Mane stepped up to take.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane mind games.

Before he had a chance to do so, Salah was seen conversing with Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski, seemingly offering tips on Mane’s penalty-taking techniques.

Mane then joined in the conversation, pointing towards the goal in apparent attempt at undermining Salah’s advice and getting in the goalie’s head.

Salah and Gabaski won the battle of wits as the keeper saved Mane’s spot kick, but it was the Senegalese who had the last laugh as he converted the winning penalty in a shootout at the end of the 0-0 draw, to secure his nation’s first-ever AFCON title.

“Mo, tell him I’ll put it to the right…”

Both strikers have since returned to Liverpool, with contrasting memories of how the final went, but Mane has revealed that they have discussed the penalty mind games which they both took part in.

“We have mentioned when I missed the penalty, he said: ‘why did you come to see the goalkeeper?’ and I said ‘no because you’ve been talking to him and I’m sure you will play mind games, so I will play mind games as well.” Mane said on the Que Golazo YouTube channel.

“I saw him talking and I’m sure he was not saying anything much so it was fine to just say it was mind games and I want to be more fun than them, so I go ‘Mo, I will put it in the right side, tell him I will put it in the right side.

Reunited at Liverpool.

“We were talking about this yesterday and laughing about it, it was quite funny.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to hear his that his players have put the incident behind them as the Reds continue to chase trophies on four fronts.

Both Mane and Salah appeared in the weekend’s victory over Burnley and are likely to start again on Wednesday night when Liverpool face Inter Milan in the Champions League.

SADIO MANE WINS IT FOR SENEGAL!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jtdB8hYXOJ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 6, 2022

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, Mo Salah, sadio mane