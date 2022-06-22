Sadio Mane bids heartfelt farewell to Liverpool fans in final interview

Sadio Mane bids farewell to Liverpool fans.

Sadio Mane has bid a heartfelt farewell to Liverpool supporters, in his final interview before departing for Bayern Munich.

The German champions confirmed on Wednesday that they had completed the signing of the Senegalese forward, after he penned a three-year deal at the club.

Sadio Mane leaves as a Liverpool legend.

While most Liverpool supporters will be sorry to see their hero depart, he does so as a club legend in the eyes of many, having contributing massively to the club’s most successful period in decades.

During his six-year spell with Jurgen Klopp’s side, Mane scored 120 goals in 269 appearances, while forming a formidable attacking triumvirate with Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

He also picked up six trophies during his time at Anfield, namely the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

Sadio Mane: “I will never forget it.”

The 30-year-old clearly has fond memories of his time on Merseyside, as he explained in an interview with the Liverpool website which was published just after his move to Bavaria was confirmed.

“I will say that when I was a kid that was my dream, to win everything possible: trophies and individual trophies as well, that was my dream,” Mane said.

“So that is the reason I never stopped working, I am a very hard worker. Of course, for me it was the right time and the right club, when I was in Southampton, to come to Liverpool to achieve those things and I can say, ‘Yeah, I achieved something’, which is very, very incredible for me and I will be always grateful for this amazing club. I will never forget it.”

Farewell to supporters.

On the Liverpool supporters, while some might be upset by his departure, Mane underlined just how much they mean to him, and how much they will continue to do so.

“I think whoever is leaving Liverpool, with those supporters you will always miss them because so far [they are] the best in the world and I have always said it.” he added.

“Especially when [they sing] my name, ‘Mane! Running down the wing…!’ – I don’t know, I can’t sing very well! Of course I really enjoyed the time and they, wow… how can I say it?

“Playing at Anfield I think always gives you so much power because of the fans. So, for sure I am going to miss you guys but anyway, I love you guys.

“I still have my house in Liverpool and everything so for sure I will come back, of course, and I would love one day to come back to Anfield to say hi to them and of course to watch Liverpool playing because for me, I am going to be Liverpool’s No.1 fan – after the supporters!”

Mane also vowed to “come to the dressing room and watch Liverpool” after every Bayern Munich game.

Goal v Bayern.

The forward already has fond memories of Bayern’s Allianz Arena, having scored a brace in a Champions League last 16 victory in 2019, including one goal which he regards as one of his favourites for Liverpool.

“I will say my first goal at Emirates Stadium against Arsenal on my debut,” Mane said, when asked about his favourite goals for the club.

“And then after, my second goal, I will say against Bayern Munich, against Manuel Neuer! Sorry Manu, I am coming but I think the second goal was also unbelievable! So, I will pick these two goals.”

