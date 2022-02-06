Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy the heroes as Senegal win first ever AFCON

Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy win AFCON for Senegal.

Senegal have won their first ever Africa Cup of Nations after an evening which started and ended with a Sadio Mane penalty, with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy also playing his part.

Just four minutes into the final against Egypt, Mane had a penalty saved by Mohamed Abougabal, after some discussions with the Senegal forward’s Liverpool teammate Mo Salah.

Sadio Mane penalty follows Edouard Mendy save.

A couple of hours later and Mane experienced a wildly different emotion as he put the winning penalty past Abougabal in a shootout that Senegal won 4-2.

Mane’s winning moment was set up after Mendy saved from Mohanad Lasheen, who missed the opportunity to draw things level at 3-3.

Lasheen’s teammate Mohamed Abdelmonem had previously hit the post before Senegal’s Bouna Sarr saw his penalty saved, only for Mane to grant the latter a reprieve by firing home his penalty.

Sadio Mane v Mo Salah.

The contest had been billed as a battle between Mane and Salah, who have spent the past four-and-a-half years playing for Liverpool together.

It seems like Egypt captain Salah once again opted to take his teams fifth penalty, just like he did in the last 16 shootout victory over Ivory Coast, although Mane’s goal meant that his clubmate never got that opportunity.

Salah didn’t take one in the semi-final victory over Cameroon either, with his teammates doing enough to get past the hosts before the forward had the chance to step up.

Sunday night’s victory was Senegal’s first ever AFCON win, after losing in the finals of 2002 and 2019.

Senegal end long wait.

It may be seen as a moment of redemption for manager Aliou Cisse, who missed a penalty in the 2002 final, when Senegal lost to Cameroon.

He was manager for the 2019 defeat to Algeria, meaning that he has been involved in all three of Senegal’s final appearances.

Egypt will get an early chance for revenge when they take on Senegal in a two-legged play-off in March, with a place in the 2022 World Cup at stake.

