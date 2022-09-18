Ryan Manning on “baby” celebration after finding the net for Swansea

Ryan Manning on “baby” celebration.

Ryan Manning has spoken about his baby-inspired celebration after opening the scoring in Swansea City’s 3-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

After his goal, the Galway native tucked the ball underneath his shirt, continuing the long-standing tradition of expectant players celebrating their imminent arrivals.

Manning’s volley came just days after he and his partner Charli announced that they were expecting their first child, and afterwards the 26-year-old told the club website that it was something he had been preparing for a while.

“Everyone was saying to me – the players who’ve had kids – that it could be a really long time before you get a chance to do the celebration,” he said.

“I think Grimesy [Matthew Grimes] squeezed his celebration in at the play-off semi-final.

“I’m pleased to get that out of the way to be honest! I didn’t want to have the pressure of having to get the goal in time.

“Charli is due at the end of March, so I had a while to get it, but I’m happy to get it out of the way.”

Swansea finally take the lead! Ryan Manning sneaks in at the back post to put the ball in the net ⚽ pic.twitter.com/bCuRteU58l — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 17, 2022

Recent form.

Although Manning was left out of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad earlier this week, things have been going well for him at Swansea.

He has started the club’s last nine games in the EFL Championship and while they are languishing in 16th place in the table, Manning feels that performances have been better than results.

“The last few weeks have been tough in terms of the finishes we’ve had to the games, but I think the performances have been there so I think a result like that was coming,” he went on to say.

“I think it was just a matter of time before everything went for us. Sometimes football is like that, where no matter how hard you try some things don’t go your way. Against Hull, they did and we were able to finish this first block of games well.”

Swansea return to action after the international break on October 1st, with a trip to West Bromwich Albion.

