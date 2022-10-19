Close sidebar

“Did I say that?!” – Ruud van Nistelrooy has been reflecting on his bitter rivalry with Arsenal

by James Fenton
ruud van nistelrooy arsenal

Ruud van Nistelrooy reflects on Arsenal rivalry.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been reflecting on his bitter rivalry with Arsenal, during his time as a player with Manchester United.

The legendary striker is sure to get a frosty reception from Gunners fans on Thursday, when he takes his PSV side to the Emirates Stadium for a Europa League group stage clash.

Ruud van Nistelrooy v Arsenal.

As a player with United, Van Nistelrooy was one of the key figures in an intense rivalry the Red Devils shared with Arsenal, back when the clubs were battling for honours during the 2000s.

Most famously, there was the time he was set upon by a number of Arsene Wenger’s players after missing an injury-time penalty in September 2003, in an Old Trafford meeting that ended scoreless.

Had his spot-kick gone in, United would likely have taken all three points and Arsenal would never have achieved their historic unbeaten league season.

‘Battle of the Buffet’.

Just over a year later, he was a goalscorer in the infamous “Battle of the Buffet” or “Pizzagate” game, which finally ended Arsenal’s 49-game unbeaten streak, and is remembered for United boss Alex Ferguson having pizza thrown on him during a post-match melee.

Since then, Van Nistelrooy has said that Arsenal had an “obsession” with him at the time, and the now-PSV manager was reminded of these quotes at his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s game.

“It’s so long ago.”

“Did I say that?” he asked with a smile. “It’s so long ago… obviously 20 years ago, and in general if I look back at my time in England, they were two infamous games in that period.

“But it was a five-year spell for me, coming over from PSV on a big fee… there are many memories and obviously when you arrive at Arsenal, the games cross the mind.”

Now 46, the intervening years appear to have cooled any animosity Van Nistelrooy had for Arsenal, and he was quick to praise Mikel Arteta’s side for the start they have made to this season.

Arsenal form.

“They’ve had a great start,” he added. “It’s 10 games into the season, with nine wins, so an amazing start for them. The way they’re playing, the way Arteta is developing his team, the style of play, with a very young side. It’s a very promising team that is a joy to watch.”

Thursday’s clash between Arsenal and PSV was due to be played last month before being postponed due to events surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Arsenal currently top Europa League Group A with nine points, two ahead of Thursday’s visitors in second place, with both having played three games.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Jose Mourinho urges Gareth Southgate to recall Chris Smalling for World Cup

Evan Ferguson signs first long-term professional contract at Brighton

Richard Dunne on how Nottingham Forest’s “provocative” tweet would motivate any opponents