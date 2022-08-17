Ruud van Nistelrooy shares lovely words for Alex Ferguson after Ibrox reunion

Ruud van Nistelrooy reunites with Alex Ferguson.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has said that he hopes to be “1%” as good a manager as his old Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson.

The former Red Devils forward is now in charge of PSV Eindhoven, and on Tuesday night he took the Dutch side to Glasgow for a Champions League play-off against Rangers.

Watching over him from the stands was Ferguson, who represented Rangers as a player, and after the 2-2 draw, Van Nistelrooy spoke glowingly of his former manager.

Ruud van Nistelrooy: “It was a proud moment for Alex Ferguson to watch me.”

“Oh my goodness… 1% maybe,” said the former striker, when asked if he hopes to be as good a manager as Ferguson.

“It was a proud moment for me that he that he actually watched me coach my team and manage my team. I’m glad he’s well. I spoke to him just briefly.

“He’s well, he’s looking great, he’s doing well, his family is well. It’s great to see him. As I said before, for him to see me on the touchline at Ibrox is a proud moment.”

🗣 "Oh my goodness, 1% maybe." Ruud van Nistelrooy's answer to whether he would like to be half as good a manager as his old boss Sir Alex Ferguson pic.twitter.com/Fw9FoaN53D — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 17, 2022

Man United exit.

Van Nistelrooy’s warm words for Ferguson are a far cry from the end of the 2005/06 season, when the Dutchman left Old Trafford under a cloud.

After being benched on a number of occasions throughout the season, most notably for the League Cup Final victory over Wigan Athletic, Van Nistelrooy brought his prolific five-year spell at United to an end by moving to Real Madrid.

During his last campaign, there were widespread reports of attitude issues, including some bust-ups with Cristiano Ronaldo, who at the time was a youngster trying to find his feet in the game.

According to Ferguson though, Van Nistelrooy contacted him in 2010 to apologise for how his time at the club ended.

With the gaffer at Ibrox after the game. 💯 pic.twitter.com/635rZ0StJS — Ruud van Nistelrooij (@RvN1776) August 17, 2022

A club legend.

With a record of 150 goals in 219 appearances for the club, Van Nistelrooy is still remembered fondly by United supporters.

Unfortunately for him, much of his time at the club was when they were in transition, but he did depart with a winner’s medal for both the Premier League and the FA Cup, as well as for that Carling Cup Final appearance when he never left the bench.

On an individual level, he was voted PFA Player of the Year for his performances throughout his debut 2001/02 season, before winning the Premier League Golden Boot for 2002/03, as his 25 goals helped United wrestle the title back from Arsenal.

