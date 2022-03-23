Russia declare intention to challenge Ireland and UK Euro 2028 bid

Russia to bid for Euro 2028.

Russia have declared their intention to host the Euro 2028, providing competition to the Ireland and UK bid that had looked a formality.

Russian national teams, as well as the country’s clubs, are currently suspended by both Uefa and Fifa after the recent invasion of Ukraine, but on Wednesday it emerged that the Russian Football Union was planning on bidding for the European Championships in 2028 and 2032.

As well as that, Turkey also look set to bid for the 2028 tournament.

Joint statement on Euro 2028.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FAI, along with national associations in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales, formally submitted their bid to Uefa, after it appeared earlier this week that it would win unopposed.

‘We believe EURO 2028 would be one of the greatest sporting events ever held in Ireland & the UK,’ said a joint statement.

‘This unprecedented partnership of five associations offers something special to European football, including the potential for an expanded tournament, and we are passionate about maximising the sustainability and legacy benefits for communities across Ireland and the UK.’

‘We will now work with UEFA, Government and all our stakeholder partners to present a bid that makes real sense for Ireland and for Irish football,’ added FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill.

‘The sporting and economic benefits that hosting such a tournament present would, we believe, be of major significance across all levels of our game and for many years to come.’

Russia and Turkey bids.

While it would seem that it would take a lot for Russia’s bid to get off the ground, in light of recent events, another bid from Turkey could provide additional competition.

Turkey have never hosted a major senior men’s football tournament but Russia did so when the World Cup came to the country in 2018.

England, Scotland and Russia all provided venues for the pan-continental Euro 2020 last summer, while Dublin pulled out due to being unable meet Covid-19 safety criteria.

The final at London’s Wembley Stadium was marred by crowd trouble, as supporters without tickets attempted to enter the venue before and during the match between England and Italy.

