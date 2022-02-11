Ruben Neves takes dig at Arsenal for excessive celebrations

Ruben Neves takes swipe at Arsenal.

Ruben Neves has taken a swipe at the Arsenal players for the way in which they celebrated their Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night.

Arsenal won 1-0 thanks to a first half Gabriel goal, and the victory has lifted them up to fifth in the table, just a point behind West Ham United in the final Champions League spot.

Ruben Neves: “It was like they won the league.”

Naturally, the Gunners were pleased with the three points but Wolves midfielder Neves held out some criticism for how they celebrated at Molineux.

Had the home side taken the three points, they would have overtaken Arsenal in the table and Neves feels that the parity between the two clubs was shown in the away team’s exuberance.

“We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are,” the Portuguese midfielder said afterwards. “I didn’t see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years – it was like they won the league.”

Arsenal goal.

Neves also wasn’t sure about the decision to award Arsenal’s goal after goalkeeper Jose Sa appeared to collide with Alexandre Lacazette.

“I can accept the decision about their goal but in some games they give it and in some games they don’t. They need to do the same decisions in every game because it’s frustrating for us.

“We did well but we are struggling to score goals and conceding a lot on set-pieces. We need to improve a lot on scoring goals because we are creating chances but we’re not good enough in that part of the game.”

Wolves – The season so far.

One decision that did go the way of Wolves was the one to send off Gabriel Martinelli, after the youngster received two bookings for fouls within the same passage of play.

The defeat for Wolves was their first in six Premier League outings and comes on the back of three successive victories.

After a slow start under the management of Bruno Lage, the West Midlands outfit look very well-placed for a top-half finish.

