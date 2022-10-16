Ruaidhri Higgins remembers Ryan McBride and Mark Farren as Derry City return to FAI Cup Final

Ruaidhri Higgins remembers Ryan McBride and Mark Farren.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins remembered late club heroes Ryan McBride and Mark Farren, after the club booked their spot in this year’s FAI Cup Final.

Farren, who was the club’s highest scorer in the League of Ireland, passed away of cancer in February 2016 at the age of 33, before McBride died in his sleep 13 months later, at the age of 27.

Both are remembered fondly at Derry City and were at the forefront of Higgins’ thoughts after the club reached the FAI Cup Final for the first time since 2014.

Ruaidhri Higgins on Ryan McBride and Mark Farren.

“It’s on days like this where you remember Ryan McBride, who would probably still be playing and captaining the club at this stage,” said Higgins to RTE, after the 2-1 semi-final victory over Treaty United on Sunday.

“You remember Mark Farren, I played with both. Mark Farren scored a cup final goal, Ryan McBride played in cup finals. For me, personally and for a lot of the players and staff here, it’s on days like this that you remember those two.

“Derry is unique in a sense. It’s had a lot of hard times. There are a lot of special players who have come from a stone’s throw of this ground.

“The goal where we scored the two goals today, Ryan lived about 100 metres behind that if even that. It’s special, it’s a unique football club and for the new players that come into the club, it’s important that we educate them on who these people are and what they mean to the club.

“For me, they’ve been in my thoughts from the minute I woke up this morning.”

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins remembers two legends of the club, Ryan McBride and Mark Farren, as his team reaches the FAI Cup final. #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/MPseQUVNQT — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 16, 2022

Derry City return to FAI Cup Final.

Higgins, McBride and Farren were all involved when Derry last won the cup in 2012, courtesy of a 3-2 victory over St. Patrick’s Athletic after extra time.

The result was reversed two years later when the sides met again in the showpiece and Higgins is sure to be remembering his former teammates when Derry return to the Aviva Stadium on November 13th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: derry city, FAI Cup, LOI Premier Division