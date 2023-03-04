LOI round-up: Ruaidhri Higgins “not getting carried away” after Derry City win over Shamrock Rovers

Ruaidhri Higgins reacts to Derry City win over Shamrock Rovers.

Derry City head coach Ruaidhri Higgins has said that his team can’t “get carried away,” after their 2-1 victory over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

The result meant a first home league defeat for the Hoops since October 2021, and it will be made worse by the fact it came against the side that is seen as their main title contenders this season.

Derry City secure win over Shamrock Rovers.

Ben Doherty gave the visitors the lead in the 18th minute by rounding off a fine counter-attacking move, before Johnny Kenny equalised eight minutes later.

Jamie McGonigle got a second for Derry with 54 minutes on the clock, before they held on to secure a massive win.

The Candystripes now sit top of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Divison on seven points after three games, while champions Shamrock Rovers are languishing second-from-bottom with just two points.

Ruaidhri Higgins interview.

“We had a bit of a gap on them early last season as well,” Higgins told LOITV after the game.

“It’s just important that we don’t get carried away. It’s three points, that’s all it is. We’ve made a good start to the season and we need to bounce into Monday because there’s no point coming here and winning if you don’t back it up. That’s the message.”

Derry will be in Dublin again on Monday night when they play UCD, who suffered a 4-0 defeat away at Cork City on Friday night.

St. Patrick’s Athletic also suffered a big loss, going down 5-0 to Dundalk, while Shelbourne beat Bohemians 1-0 in the North Dublin derby, thanks to a late Kian Leavy strike.

Drogheda United sit third in the table, just behind Bohs, after a second-half Adam Foley goal secured a 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers.

Men’s First Division.

In the SSE Airtricity League Men’s First Division, Galway United made it three wins from three, after they beat Waterford 1-0, while Wexford overcame Athlone Town 3-0.

Kerry FC v Treaty United and Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers both finished 1-1, with Longford Town set to host Cobh Ramblers on Saturday night.

