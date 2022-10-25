Ruaidhri Higgins reacts after Derry City draw hands title to Shamrock Rovers

Ruaidhri Higgins reacts as title hopes end.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins was in gracious mood last night, after a 0-0 draw with Sligo Rovers ended his side’s Premier Division title hopes for this season.

The scoreless draw at The Showgrounds left the Candystripes eight points behind Shamrock Rovers with two games to play, meaning that Stephen Bradley’s men have been crowned champions for the third season running.

Derry put up a good fight in recent months, having gone unbeaten in the league since May, and Higgins had hoped for a win that would have set up a title showdown against Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday night.

Ruaidhri Higgins: “Congrats to Shamrock Rovers.”

“We wanted to go down there and keep it interesting,” said Higgins post-match. “That was the plan. That was what we wanted from Friday/Monday.

“Congrats to them. They have been the most consistent team. People have said they have stumbled the last while but if you look at the form guide, they haven’t really.”

Despite missing out on the title, it’s been a year of progress at the Brandywell, with European football secured for another season and an FAI Cup Final against Shelbourne to look forward to.

“We’re getting closer.”

They have also taken four points from the champions while knocking them out of the FAI Cup at the quarter-final stage, and Higgins warned that his side are edging closer to the Hoops.

“They have had a couple of draws and won the majority of their games, but we know we are getting closer. The head-to-heads between us, we have been very good in.

“I think they know we are getting closer as well. It is important we go down there on Sunday and show the level we are capable of.”

Relegation battle.

While the race for the Premier Division title may be run, the battle to beat the drop is very much alive after UCD’s 1-1 draw with Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

A brilliant equaliser from Mark Dignam cancelled out Kameron Ledwidge’s earlier strike for the hosts, meaning that UCD are now just three points ahead of Finn Harps, who remain in the only automatic relegation spot.

The two strugglers will go head-to-head on Friday in Ballybofey, with a superior goal difference for Harps meaning that a win will see them jump into the relegation play-off spot at the expense of the Students, with just one game to go.

