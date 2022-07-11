RTE panel praised for frank discussion on menstruation in sport

RTE discussion on menstruation in sport.

The RTE football panel has been praised for a frank discussion on menstruation in sport, during the coverage of the Women’s European Championship on Saturday.

The topic has been discussed widely in recent weeks, particularly in relation to the all-white kits worn by the England football team, as well as female tennis players at Wimbledon.

Beth Mead on England discussions.

Beth Mead, England’s goalscorer in their opening Euro 2022 win over Austria last week, has spoken on the issue, revealing that the Lionesses players had been in discussions with kit manufacturers Nike over a change to the colour of the team’s shorts.

“It is very nice to have an all-white kit but sometimes it’s not practical when it’s the time of the month,” said the 27-year-old last week. “We have discussed it as a team and we have fed that back to Nike.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beth Mead (@bethmead_)

RTE panel offer their views.

During RTE’s coverage of the tournament on Saturday, presenter Jacqui Hurley put the conversation to the panel, which consisted of Richie Sadlier, Lisa Fallon and Megan Campbell on the night.

“For players to come forward to say that the current kit is a source of anxiety on matchdays, you would assume that it’s a matter of time before this issue is removed,” said Sadlier.

“You think of all the different things that are beyond your control, all the elements of a big-match situation that the players have to deal with psychologically, and for this to be an additional source of anxiety or stress, you would think that the common sense thing to do is to remove this as an issue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 🏆 (@weuro2022)

Megan Campbell highlights personal experiences.

Campbell, a current Ireland international and Liverpool player, gave an insight into how the topic of menstruation is increasingly being spoken about within dressing rooms and how clubs are now logging data for each individual player.

“It’s discussed all the time,” said the 29-year-old. “It’s something that we have begun to normalise within a dressing and in society, but it’s not spoken about enough.

“It’s time now when the women’s game is growing consistently, there’s more airtime for football and other sports, it needs to be spoken about and made normal. It’s an important subject for women to be able to feel comfortable when they’re playing sport.

“Daily (at Liverpool), we have to log our periods on an app,” added Campbell, later in the discussion. “All of our staff then see that, they can base session individually and collectively around that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Campbell (@megcam10)

Lisa Fallon.

Fallon’s input included an admission that she is still learning about the relationship between the menstrual cycle and sport, even though she has played and coached for several years.

“When I went to Chelsea, I learned more about it than I’ve ever known in my life, and I’m a female,” said the Dubliner.

“But I didn’t understand or have any comprehension, apart from my own experiences when I was a player, of what the real impact of it is on your performance, or your potential performance.

“Little adjustments you can make, for your nutrition, your sleep cycle can be disrupted, so your recovery or training can be changed each day, modified a little.”

RTE panel praised for menstruation discussion.

The clip of RTE’s discussion has been shared widely on Twitter, with users of the platform full of praise for the decision to have such an open debate on national TV.

If there is one small shame, it’s that the segment was broadcast live on the RTE News Channel on Saturday, rather than on one of RTE’s main channels, due to the live coverage of the All-Ireland football semi-final between Galway and Derry.

Still, it opens the door to wider discussions which could potentially take place in front of larger audiences.

The above quotes are just small snippets of the RTE panel’s eight-minute discussion, and you can watch the full version in the clip below.

“The world is starting to treat female athletes like female athletes.” The RTÉ Soccer panel examine the changing views towards women's menstruation in sport, and how kit designs to reflect that are inevitable. pic.twitter.com/iNwuDiiR06 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 9, 2022

