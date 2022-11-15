The RTE, BBC and ITV punditry teams for the 2022 World Cup

RTE, BBC and ITV punditry teams.

The 2022 World Cup is upon us, with punditry teams RTE, BBC and ITV all putting their final preparations in place to cover the global tournament.

In the age of social media, all three stations will want their pundits to provide just the right amount of expertise, debate and no shortage of controversy, in the hope that their channels are seen far and wide over the next month or so.

Viewers on these shores will be able to hear the views of some Ireland legends, World Cup winners and Premier League greats, and it all gets underway on Sunday November 20th.

Here’s who you can look forward to seeing on your screens over the coming weeks.

RTE World Cup punditry team.

RTE are sending Soccer Correspondent Tony O’Donoghue out to Qatar to cover all of the build-up to the tournament, as well as the controversies surrounding it.

Once the action gets underway, coverage will be fronted by Joanne Cantwell, Clare MacNamara and Peter Collins, with a panel of experts which includes Shay Given, Richie Sadlier, Liam Brady, Didi Hamann, Damien Duff and Kevin Doyle.

The commentary team will be made up of Darragh Maloney, George Hamilton, Des Curran, Adrian Eames and John Kenny, while co-commentators will include Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, Stephen Kelly, Kenny Cunningham and Aine O’ Gorman, who has her own World Cup appearance to look forward to next summer.

RTE will be screening all 64 games live, and will make use of RTE Player and the RTE News Channel for the few situations where matches are played simultaneously.

BBC World Cup punditry team.

In terms of international star quality, the BBC’s World Cup line-up will be hard to beat.

Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan will lead the coverage, with an all-star panel of experts which includes: Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Jermaine Jenas, Micah Richards, Alex Scott, Danny Gabbidon, Ian Rush, Ashley Williams, Vincent Kompany, Didier Drogba, Laura Georges, Jurgen Klinsmann, Mark Schwarzer, Gilberto Silva and Pablo Zabaleta.

The Beeb’s commentary team will be made up of Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Jonathan Pearce, Steve Bower, Robyn Cowen, Alistair Bruce Ball, Simon Davies, Ian Dennis, Pien Meulensteen, Conor McNamara, John Murray, Mark Scott and Vicki Sparks, with former Ireland striker Clinton Morrison among the panel of co-commentators.

Morrison will be joined in his role by Karen Bardsley, James Collins, Dion Dublin, Maz Farookhi, Danny Gabbidon, Jermaine Jenas, Martin Keown, Jayne Ludlow, Danny Murphy, Robbie Savage, Peter Schmeichel and Stephen Warnock.

As always, the BBC will share the UK coverage with ITV, but they have been given the privilege of airing the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador, as well as two of England’s group games, including their clash with Wales on November 29th.

ITV World Cup punditry team.

Roy Keane is undoubtedly ITV’s star draw for those looking for a blend of rage and witty one-liners.

The Corkman will be joined as a pundit by Ian Wright, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Joe Cole, Eniola Aluko, Nigel De Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Main presenters Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal will pull the strings, with match commentary from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson, Joe Speight and Tom Gayle.

Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, John Hartson and Andros Townsend are among those who are on board with ITV as co-commentators.

How can I watch ITV in Ireland?

Details on how to add ITV to your Sky box can be found here, courtesy of Goosed.ie.

What is the match schedule and which stations are showing which games?

You can find everything you need to know in our World Cup TV guide for viewers in Ireland, which can be found here.

