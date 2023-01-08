Roy Keane tells Tommy Tiernan about the only time he cried during his football career

Roy Keane appears on The Tommy Tiernan Show.

Roy Keane has opened up to Tommy Tiernan about the only time he cried during his football career.

RTE viewers were surprised on Saturday night as the new series of The Tommy Tiernan Show opened up with an interview with Keane.

Such is profile of the Corkman that his chat with the comedian was spread across two parts, rather than the usual one for guests on the show.

Regular viewers will know that Tiernan isn’t aware of who he will be interviewing until they walk out onto the set, and as a football fan himself he seemed delighted when Keane made his appearance.

Among the topics discussed were Keane’s courtship of his wife Theresa, his infamous tackle on Alf Inge Haaland, as well as the only time he cried during his football career.

Man United exit.

That moment came in November 2005, when the ex-Ireland captain departed Manchester United after 12-and-a-half years, following a bust-up with manager Alex Ferguson.

“I think the only time I really cried was when I left United after I had a bit of a disagreement with a few people,” the 51-year-old told Tiernan.

“But other than that you’re very much in that bubble, you’re in the zone. I always say I was in the zone. I used to always say to people, and they didn’t quite understand it, I was going to war every week.”

Keane’s acrimonious Old Trafford exit came after MUTV pulled an interview in which the then-captain was critical of a number of Man United players.

During his time with the club, the legendary midfielder helped them to seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the 1999 Champions League.

He saw out his playing days at Celtic, playing 13 times for the Scottish side in the latter half of the 2005/06 season, before announcing his retirement in June 2006.

