Former Man United striker lists Roy Keane among his three funniest teammates

Roy Keane named among three funniest players.

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has named Roy Keane as one of the three funniest players he played with at Old Trafford.

Saha arrived at United from Fulham in January 2004, just as club captain Keane was entering the final two years of his time the club.

While they didn’t play together for too long, Saha saw enough of Keane to know that he could be softer in the dressing room than his reputation would suggest.

So much so, that the Frenchman ranked the skipper as among the funniest of his Old Trafford teammates, along with Patrice Evra and Quinton Fortune.

Louis Saha: “Roy Keane had you on your toes.”

“He was always in the middle of the dressing room,” the Frenchman said to talkSPORT. “We also had Quinton Fortune and Patrice Evra, they were super funny.”

“Most of the jokes of Roy were when he was very aggressive and you think he’s very serious and he’s not. You have to be on your toes!”

Regular Sky Sports viewers will know what Saha means, having witnessed plenty of Keane rants, many of which are delivered with a knowing glint in his eye.

While Saha remembers the Corkman’s dry humour, he also recalls his famous will to win and believes that this is a major reason why Keane so often rages at the current Man United team from the Sky Sports studio.

Roy Keane as a pundit.

“We all know Roy,” Saha added. “I knew him as a player and he’s very honest and sometimes the level of veracity he’s having… but at the end of the day it doesn’t matter because what Roy Keane wants is a reaction from the team.

“He’s still he fan. What he wants, and I think Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, all of the pundits want a reaction… they didn’t let me breathe if I dropped my standard.

“That’s why they do this and I think that’s totally fair, they want a reaction. Some of the [current] Man United players are recognised to have the attitude of acceptance and that’s not normal.

“I see the same of him in his punditry. He wants to be involved, he wants to have a reaction from the players. He will poke you, he will not let you rest if you don’t have the right attitude.”

Keane’s latest rant came on Sunday, after United’s 4-1 defeat to Man City, and if the Red Devils don’t start improving soon, viewers can expect plenty more to come as well.

