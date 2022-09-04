Roy Keane hails the “spirit and personality” of current Man United team

Roy Keane hails Man United players.

Roy Keane hailed the spirit and personality of the current Manchester United team, after their 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side secured their fourth consecutive Premier League victory, after losing their opening two, and perhaps most significantly, they were made to battle for the victory against the league leaders.

Roy Keane: “Another big win for Man United.”

After Antony gave the Red Devils the lead with a debut goal 35 minutes in, Bukayo Saka equalised for the Gunners on the hour mark.

Two Marcus Rashford goals then sealed the points for United, sparking joyous scenes at the final whistle, something that has been a rarity at Old Trafford in recent times.

“A hugely important win for United,” said Keane afterwards, in his role as Sky Sports pundit. “I think what I like about this team that I’ve seen over the last few weeks, the spirit, a bit of personality in the team.

“Obviously in the second half, playing on the counter-attack, they were excellent. They were clinical, they could have scored a few more goals.

“Another big win for the club and I think the momentum is coming back to the club, the feel-good factor is there, fans are buzzing. It’s a good day for them.”

"The feel-good factor's there!" 🔴 Roy Keane is buzzing after a "statement win" for Man Utd 🐝 pic.twitter.com/7NJ3vIp3tb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Good times return.

Standing on the touchline, Keane almost had to strain his voice to be heard over the noise pouring down from the Old Trafford crowd, as home supporters saluted the winning team.

“It’s been a long time,” said the Corkman, referencing the length of time since such scenes were witnessed at the ground.

“There’s been a lot of negativity last season, the start of this season, but when you win a few football matches, everyone feels great, I’ve said it before.

“You can just sense it around the ground. A feel-good factor, hugely important at a football club. The fans are buzzing. I fancied United strongly today.

“Arsenal can get all the plaudits but it’s about the points. They (United) beat Liverpool a few weeks ago, we said ‘can they back it up?’ and that’s what they’ve done.

“You look at the table and now all of a sudden everyone is feeling better about themselves.”

MAN UTD ARE IN FRONT AGAIN! 🔴 Arsenal have gotten counter-punched 🥊 pic.twitter.com/LGiRT4xmmX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Man United rejoice.

The final words Keane’s monologue were drowned out by fans chanting “Keano” towards the former United captain, and while it would be unwise for anyone to get carried away, it’s clear that the clouds that have darkened Old Trafford recently are slowly being lifted.

Despite their defeat, Arsenal remain top of the table, with United in fifth place, just three points behind the leaders.

