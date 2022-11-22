World Cup Day 2 – Roy Keane on rainbow armband fiasco, as Bale rescues Wales

World Cup Day 2 – Roy Keane on rainbow armbands.

World Cup Day 2 is complete, and it saw Roy Keane make some fine points about the “rainbow armband” fiasco caused by Fifa.

Just days after a last-minute u-turn on selling beer in the stadia in Qatar, it was decided that the captains of the seven European nations who were planning to wear OneLove “rainbow” armbands would be punished with a yellow card if they did so.

The decision was made just hours before England beat Iran 6-2, with Harry Kane wearing a Fifa-sanctioned ‘No Discrimination’ armband instead.

The fact that these issues are overshadowing the football just highlights the problem with holding the tournament in Qatar, where it’s now evident that the LGBT community aren’t as welcome as it was initially made out.

Roy Keane.

“I think the players could have done it for the first game and took the punishment, whatever that might be,” said Roy Keane on ITV. “But that would have been a great statement.

“Do it for the first game, if you get your yellow card, what a message that would have been, from Kane or [Gareth] Bale. Take your medicine and in the next game, you move on, you don’t wear it because you don’t want to be getting suspended.

“I think it was a big mistake, I think both players – we’re talking about Wales and England here – should have stuck to their guns and done it. Whatever pressure from outside and from their own associations, if that’s what you believe, then go with it.”

"That would have been a great statement!" 🙌 Roy Keane believes the England squad should have worn the One Love armband and taken any punishment that came their way… 🗣️ @markpougatch #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/P5TNTaq5v2 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 21, 2022

Bale saves Wales.

As it turned out, Wales captain Bale could have been sent off if he had worn the armband, as he picked up a yellow card in his country’s 1-1 with USA on Monday night.

Just like countless times in the past, Bale came to the rescue for Wales, by winning and scoring an 82nd-minute penalty, after Tim Weah had given the Americans a first-half lead.

Elsewhere in Group B, England hammered Iran 6-2 in the same group, thanks to a brace from Bukayo Saka, as well as goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

In Group A, Netherlands left it late to clinch a 2-0 win over Senegal, with Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen both scoring in the closing minutes.

Louis van Gaal’s side now join Ecuador on three points, after the South Americans beat the hosts 2-0 on Sunday.

Tuesday’s schedule:

Argentina v Saudi Arabia – Group C – RTE and ITV – 10am

Denmark v Tunisia – Group D – RTE and ITV – 1pm

Mexico v Poland – Group C – RTE and BBC – 4pm

France v Australia – Group D – RTE and BBC – 7pm

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gareth bale, roy keane, World Cup