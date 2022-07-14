Roy Keane gives his tip to win the the 2022/23 Premier League

Roy Keane gives his Premier League tip.

Roy Keane has backed Manchester City to pull off a three-peat and win the Premier League title for a third consecutive year.

The Corkman took part in a conversation with his Sky Sports colleagues, during which they made a series of predictions ahead of the new campaign.

Roy Keane on Man City.

When asked about his tip to win the Premier League, Keane pointed to the brilliance of manager Pep Guardiola, and the recent recruitment of superstar striker Erling Haaland as reasons that Man City will retain their title once again.

“Brilliant players,” said the ex-Manchester United captain during the Sky Bet chat. “They’ve obviously improved… an unbelievable striker and they’ve got one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.”

Haaland arrives at the Etihad Stadium as one of the most feared forwards in European football and he is joined through the door by Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez, who may just surprise Premier League fans with his impact this season.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips has also joined from Leeds United, as Guardiola looks to make it five Premier League titles out of a possible six, having led City to the trophy in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Graeme Souness on Liverpool’s Premier League chances.

The only club to interrupt that run has been Liverpool, after Jurgen Klopp’s men were crowned 2019/20 champions and, unsurprisingly, former Reds captain and manager Graeme Souness has backed them to wrestle the trophy back from their rivals this season.

“I think Liverpool will win it, they came so close last year,” said the Scot, to the familiar sound of laughter from Micah Richards.

While Souness’ confidence in his former club isn’t in doubt, Keane doesn’t feel the same way about his own former employers.

“Where do you want to start?,” he said, when the question of Man United’s prospects was put to him. “This chat was going ever so well!

“The manager no doubt will be given money to spend. Four or five experienced players have left the club but I think that was a good thing.

“But I still don’t see United competing with Liverpool and Man City, not just yet.”

Premier League predictions.

Elsewhere, there was a general consensus that Tottenham could progress further this year, while Souness and Keane disagreed on whether Chelsea will be in the title race.

Arsenal, of course, were the butt of a couple of jokes, due to their capitulation in the race for the top four last season.

You can watch the chat in full via this link.

