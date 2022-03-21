Roy Keane heaps praise on Man United loanee James Garner

Roy Keane full of praise for James Garner.

Roy Keane was full of praise for Manchester United loanee James Garner after his performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Even though Garner, on loan at Nottingham Forest, was on the losing side, Keane singled him out for praise afterwards, with the Corkman highlighting his partnership with Ryan Yates in the centre of midfield.

“He’s got a good partnership with Yates going in the middle of midfield. I think they complement each other very well,” said the ex-Man United skipper on ITV after the game.

“He’s very good technically and he likes to dictate the play, sit a little bit more than Yates. Tough game for him today, but this game is good for those young players to experience playing top teams like Liverpool. It’s a great way to learn.”

James Garner impressing at Forest.

Keane isn’t the first person to praise Garner for his performances this season, with Forest’s FA Cup run shining the spotlight on the 21-year-old.

Garner was a key player as the Steve Cooper’s men knocked out Premier League giants Arsenal and Leicester City in the third and fourth round respectively, but away from the glare of the cup, he has been steadily going about his business in the Championship.

In what is his second loan spell at the City Ground, Garner has scored three goals in the second tier, as well as providing four assists for his teammates.

All of this while showing superb set-piece delivery and putting in some big tackles, as Forest continue to flirt with the play-off spots.

James Garner’s Man United prospects.

Before moving to Nottingham, Garner had already appeared seven times in all competitions for Man United since being handed his first team debut by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in February 2019.

Garner will have gained confidence from his performances since initially joining Forest on loan in January of last year and while he isn’t the answer to all of United’s problems, their incoming manager could do worse then give the youngster some more opportunities in the first team next season.

We’ve previously taken a deeper dive into Garner’s talents and you can read up on his attributes in more detail here.

