Roy Keane turns down Sunderland job.

Roy Keane is no longer in the running for the job of Sunderland manager, according to reports on Thursday morning.

Michael Walker of The Athletic reports that Keane undertook two interviews with Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman in the past week and was offered the job at the League One outfit on Wednesday.

Roy Keane no longer in contention.

However, it has since become apparent that the Corkman is no longer in contention for the role.

It was widely reported last week Keane had been lined up as a replacement for Lee Johnson, who was fired by Sunderland on January 30th.

The former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United skipper even addressed the situation last Friday night when working as a pundit for ITV during their coverage of United’s FA Cup meeting with Middlesbrough.

“We’ll see how things take shape.”

“I’ve made it clear that I’d like to go back as a manager but, of course, the club has to want you, you have to want to go to that club and just as important, the contract’s gotta be right so we’ll see how things take shape over the next few days,” the 50-year-old said, with a grin that seemed to indicate that talks were going well.

Keane previously took over as manager of Sunderland in August 2006, when the club was rooted to the bottom of the second tier, having lost all four of their opening four league games.

Using his hefty contacts book, the former Manchester United captain managed to attract the likes of Dwight Yorke, Graham Kavanagh and Liam Miller to the club before overseeing a remarkable turnaround in fortunes that ended in the second tier title and promotion to Premier League. The following season, Keane kept the Black Cats in the top flight with a 15th-place finish before resigning in 2008, with the club mired in the relegation zone. Keane’s coaching career later took in a less successful spell at Ipswich Town before stints as an assistant with Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

