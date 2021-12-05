Fellow pundit says “diamond” Roy Keane is “one of the nicest people” he’s met in broadcasting

Roy Keane hailed by fellow pundit.

Roy Keane is “one of the nicest people” in broadcasting, according to fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards.

Richards and Keane have developed quite a friendship since they began working together, with the ex-Manchester City defender known as one of the few pundits who shows no hesitation in taking on the Corkman.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Richards reveals that while some pundits may hold back around Keane, he decided to take a different approach by purposely antagonising the former Manchester United skipper.

“People are often scared of Roy because he’s an absolute legend and takes no prisoners,” Richards says.

“So I decided just to disagree with whatever he said. I prodded him, poked him and didn’t back down. I think he liked the way I held my own.

“Ever since then, it’s been brilliant. We’re lucky to have him at a time when Manchester United aren’t doing so well, because he’s so passionate about the club. He’s one of the nicest people I’ve met in broadcasting.”

Asked if Keane is in fact “a pussycat,” Richards responds: “I’m not being quoted calling him a pussycat. But he’s a diamond, he really is.”

Richards has been credited as the pundit that got Keane to show a softer side, regularly posting backstage clips of the 50-year-old to social media.

Gary Neville’s dress sense scrutinised.

While he reserved warm words for Keane, Richards was less kind in the interview about Gary Neville, with the former defender’s dress sense coming under scrutiny.

“Gary Neville’s the worst by far,” Richards says when asked about the best and worst dressed pundits.

“He looks awful in everything. Jamie Redknapp is best dressed by a country mile. Ian Wright’s got a bit of style too.”

While Keane’s dress sense isn’t mentioned, you can be sure that if there were any issues, Richards wouldn’t be shy about mentioning it to him.

